Paterson Fire Department rally support for injured firefighter

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Firefighters from the Paterson Fire Department are rallying behind one of their own after a motorcycle accident left him with a host of medical issues.

Jonathan Roman, a 14-year veteran of the department, has two small children and may never walk again. However, his fellow firefighters have his back.

Last year, Roman was on his way to work when a car slammed into his motorcycle.

"I was in the hospital for almost nine to 10 months, it was extensive," said Roman. "I was on a respirator, my lungs had collapsed, my hips were shattered, my lower back was broken, legs were broken."

He is surrounded constantly by his firefighter family. Many of them giving up vacation days to help cover what would be Roman's shifts - to give him more time on the books.

They say insurance was short of covering his needs, and finances are now choked to the limit. His firefighter family is asking for help.

"Here's a man, since he was 18-years-old, he's dedicated his life to his country and his community," said Ralph Feliciano of the Paterson Fire Department. "He needs aggressive therapy. He hasn't seen a therapist in several weeks."

Paola Roman, Jonathan's wife, was pregnant at the time of the accident.

"We have a young family, I can't do it without him," she shared. "It's good that he's here with us."

The young family had to sell their home. They moved in with Paola's family, but lack of resources means no upgrades to retrofit the house. Roman only has access to the bedroom and the garage.

"He needs a special vehicle to transport, he needs his house outfitted with a ramp," said Frank Lozada, President of Paterson Firefighters Assoc. Local 2. "We need to make things accessible and easy for her and for him to make this transition for him to get better."

