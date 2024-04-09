New Jersey protesters say 'No Eid while Gaza has no Eid'

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The holiday of Eid begins on Wednesday and anti-war protesters in Paterson, New Jersey - home to one of the largest Palestinian communities outside the Middle East now have a different kind of protest and a powerful mantra, 'No Eid - While Gaza has no Eid.'

The rocks were the hard and jagged symbol of Palestinian resistance, and children in Paterson placed theirs in a flag-shaped memorial to the thousands killed in six months of brutal war in Gaza.

On Monday, people told the stories of the victims in Gaza.

With international pressure mounting, Israel says more aid trucks were allowed in Gaza on Monday than any day since October 6 - the day Hamas massacred more than 1,100 Israeli citizens near the Gaza border. Still, Israel says the war against Hamas will continue - even as Palestinians caught in the crossfire hold on.

