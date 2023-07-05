Multiple people shot and injured after shooting in Paterson, NJ

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were shot and injured after an overnight shooting in Paterson, New Jersey.
The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Jersey Street.
At least two people were treated for injuries.
Others were taken to nearby hospitals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
