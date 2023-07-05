WATCH LIVE

Multiple people shot and injured after shooting in Paterson, NJ

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 10:10AM
Multiple people shot in Paterson, NJ overnight
Several people were shot and injured after an overnight shooting in Paterson, NJ Wednesday morning.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were shot and injured after an overnight shooting in Paterson, New Jersey.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Jersey Street.

At least two people were treated for injuries.

Others were taken to nearby hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

