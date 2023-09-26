Strategic plan announced to move Paterson Police Department forward after state takeover

Law enforcement will focus on priority areas intended to move the agency forward into the next generation of policing.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey's attorney general on Tuesday laid out a plan for a path forward for the Paterson Police Department after the state took over control.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin and city officials said they have taken into consideration community feedback through conversations and listening sessions.

Law enforcement will focus on priority areas intended to move the agency forward into the next generation of policing.

"We are moving the Paterson Police Department forward to become a more transparent and accountable organization that can serve the people of Paterson with the fairness and the constitutional focus our residents demand," said Officer in Charge Isa Abbassi. "We also remain committed to reducing fear and disorder on our streets while leveraging technology, training, and supervision to reduce crime while earning trust."

The plan is framed around four main goals:

-Rebuild public trust and restore order in the community

-Evolution of community policing

-Innovation, technology, and strategic evaluation

-Recruitment, training, and employee well-being

"Under the leadership of Officer in Charge Abbassi, the transformation of the Paterson Police Department is well underway, and we have already seen the results: a significant reduction in crime coupled with a growing sense of community and increased morale from officers within the department," Platkin said. "Through the release of this plan, we are making clear our immediate and long-term goals to make Paterson a safer place to live and work while restoring trust between the community and law enforcement officers."

The attorney general took over the police department in March following the deadly shooting of crisis intervention worker Najee Seabrooks.

Seabrooks was an anti-violence activist who was shot and killed during a standoff with police while suffering from a mental health crisis.

Click here to read the Strategic Plan.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.