Paterson School District begins screening all high school students for weapons

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Paterson School District revealed that it has begun screening all high school students for weapons.

The Board of Education says it has decided to increase security after a student was caught with a weapon at JFK High School in December.

"Students have been willingly complying with the security measures we have in place," said Dalton Price District Director of School Safety and Security. "When the weather gets colder, we will make provisions to guard against long lines forming outside of schools."

As of Tuesday, the district started using wands to search students for things like guns and knives.

Now JFK High School and other locations in the district are in the process of installing metal detectors.

Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer thanked Price and his team for their efforts.

"The safety of our students and staff has to be the top priority so that we can provide school environments that allow everyone to learn and work," Shafer said. "The measures we are putting in place combined with everyone's cooperation will help us ensure that Paterson Public Schools are safe."

