A man is under arrest after allegedly exchanging gunfire with a school security guard in Paterson.

Man arrested after alleged shootout with school security guard in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after police say he got into a shootout with a school security guard in Paterson, New Jersey.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the gunfire.

Police say the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday after 59-year-old Robert Carroll got into an argument with the security guard outside School 21 near Madison and 10th avenues.

Police were able to arrest Carroll a few hours later, at 12:37 p.m., near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Rosa Park Boulevard.

Carroll is charged with first-degree attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

If convicted, Carroll could face more than 20 years behind bars. He's due in court to answer to the charges on Thursday afternoon.

