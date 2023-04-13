The man accused of stabbing an Imam twice in Paterson is due in court for a detention hearing.

Man accused of stabbing Imam due in court for detention hearing in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The man accused of stabbing an Imam during a service at a mosque in Paterson is scheduled to appear in court.

A detention hearing will be held Thursday for 32-year-old Serif Zorba.

Police say he stabbed Imam Sayed Elnakib twice during prayers at the Omar Mosque on Sunday.

Faith leaders Eyewitness News spoke with say Zorba worshipped with them before the attack, but is not a member.

The Imam is expected to make a full recovery.

Zorba entered a not guilty plea through his attorney on Monday afternoon. Speaking through a Turkish interpreter, Zorba said he "didn't do anything."

He is charged with attempted murder and weapons charges. He is being held without bail.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

