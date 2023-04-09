Religious leader stabbed during prayer session at Paterson mosque: Sources

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A religious leader in Paterson, New Jersey was stabbed during a prayer session on Sunday morning.

Officials say Imam Sayed Elnakib was wounded by the suspect at Omar Mosque on Getty Avenue.

Councilman Al Abdel-aziz posted an update on his Facebook shortly after the stabbing was reported.

"I am relieved to hear that Imam Sayed Elnakib is in stable condition and wish him a full and speedy recovery. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time," the councilman said.

There is no word on the attacker's identity or their motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

