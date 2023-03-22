Longer trains rolling out on PATH's Newark-World Trade Center line to ease crowding

Officials announced good news for commuters who are tired of crowding onto PATH trains on the Newark-World Trade Center line.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials announced good news for commuters who are tired of crowding onto PATH trains on the Newark-World Trade Center line.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Port Authority leaders announced New Jersey is rolling out longer trains to ease the jamming of passengers onto the cars.

Starting Thursday, PATH will operate nine-car trains on the NWK-WTC line for the first time in its 100-year history.

"We always say to each other on our teams, 'play the damn hand,' invest in talent and location, when New Jersey does that historically, it has good days, good things happening, and when it doesn't, the opposite happens, today's a really really good day and I'm honored to be here," Murphy said.

Gradually over the next 12 months, PATH will place increasing numbers of nine-car trains in service and, by the beginning of 2024, nearly all trains on the NWK-WTC line at peak times will be nine-car trains.

Officials say the nine-car train is an essential element of PATH's plan to increase capacity of the NWK-WTC line by 40%.

The move is expected to save commuters at least 15 minutes because they will no longer have to wait for two or three packed trains to pass by.

"The unveiling of nine-car PATH service builds upon my administration's significant progress toward the modernization of one of the most important transportation networks in the world," Murphy said. "By increasing capacity and enhancing efficiency on the Newark-World Trade Center line, we will better connect local communities to good-paying jobs, economic opportunity, and each other. Just as importantly, expanding PATH service will help deliver the comfortable, safe traveling experience New Jersey residents and visitors deserve."

During peak time, trains come every five minutes and the trip to WTC is 25 minutes long -- none of that will change.

ALSO READ | Woman from 1991 brutal homicide identified; investigators search for her child

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.