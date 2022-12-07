Takeoff's alleged murderer asks judge for money to hire private investigator in his defense

A judge set a $2 million bond for Patrick Xavier Clark, who was captured on video shooting in Takeoff's direction. His attorney argued these items in Monday's court appearance.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two suspects accused or connected in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff went before a judge Wednesday regarding their bond conditions.

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston, asked a judge for $5,000 to go toward hiring a private investigator in his defense, according to a motion filed on Monday.

Clark is "indigent" and his family has exhausted all finances to pay for his attorney who has agreed to a "substantially reduced rate," the motion reads.

Houston police detectives announced the 33-year-old's arrest last week, claiming that the suspect had plans to flee the country. Police also alleged that the suspect had obtained a passport and tickets to Mexico shortly before being arrested.

After a court hearing earlier this week, his defense attorneys said that Clark wasn't trying to run away.

"That was something that was already pre-planned, and it was canceled before he was arrested. So, I think that's important. He wasn't trying to go anywhere," Letitia Quinones, Clark's attorney, said.

Clark is still in custody after another judge set his bond at $2 million. His attorneys requested a bond reduction hearing.

Another item discussed earlier this week was the removal of certain names from Clark's bond conditions as people he is not allowed to contact if he posts bond. ABC13 confirmed the current conditions name J. Prince Jr. and any members of his family or household. ABC13 confirmed the night that Takeoff was shot, a party for Prince Jr. was happening at the 810 Billiard and Bowling alley.

We also have an update on another suspect connected to the Migos rapper. Cameron Joshua, 22, is facing weapons charges stemming from the night of the rapper's death.

It was revealed in court that surveillance video and an anonymous witness, who told police that Joshua had a firearm, helped police tie the man to the shooting scene.

"We haven't seen anything to suggest Cameron had anything to do with shots fired that killed Takeoff," Joshua's attorney, Christopher Downey, said during Wednesday bond hearing.

Joshua committed some offenses while out on bond for another crime, and as a result, the judge only gave him bond on two of the charges he's facing. Because Joshua did not get bond on all three cases, he will stay in custody, according to Downey.

He's facing two charges of carrying a firearm in connection with Takeoff and a previous charge of possessing a fake ID.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, police received a call about a shooting at 1210 San Jacinto Street in downtown Houston.

On the scene, police officers found a man shot and killed on the third floor, just outside the front door of the alley. The man was identified as Kirshnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, police said.

Detectives said the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument over a dice game. Takeoff was apparently not involved in the disagreement and was an innocent bystander.

"The defendant was captured on video shooting in the direction of the complainant with a gun in one hand, wine bottle in another hand. Video also shows the defendant leave the bottle at the scene," said a detective. "Prints from wine bottle, phone records, and a vehicle helped in ID'ing the defendant as the shooter in this murder case."

