Paul McCartney receives touching birthday tribute from Sean Ono Lennon

By Eyewitness News
Sean Ono Lennon covers Beatles tune for Paul McCartney's birthday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The legendary Paul McCartney turned 80 years old on Saturday.

McCartney received a touching birthday tribute from the youngest son of his former songwriting partner, John Lennon.

Sean Ono Lennon posted an acoustic cover of the Beatles' song, 'Here, There and Everywhere' on his Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce7hauYo29R/

Lennon captioned the song with a note to McCartney that read,

"A little birdy told me this was one of your fav Beatles tunes. So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world's undying love and respect."
