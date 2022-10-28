CDC: black, Hispanic patients less likely to receive paxlovid COVID-19 treatment tan white patients

A new report finds stark differences along racial lines when it comes to getting treated for the coronavirus.

A new report finds stark differences along racial lines when it comes to getting treated for the coronavirus.

The CDC says black and Hispanic people were less likely to receive paxlovid and other COVID-19 treatments than white patients.

Paxlovid is a tablet used to treat COVID-19 in adults and children who are at least 12 years old.

The agency says one in three white patients was prescribed paxlovid for COVID-19, compared to one in five black and Hispanic patients.

Researchers say the disparities could be due to access, implicit bias among health providers, and distrust of the medical system.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires CEO and CFO, sources say

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.