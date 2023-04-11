PBA President Pat Lynch will not seek re-election after 24 years

Pat Lynch announced he is retiring from his role as president of PBA, the largest police union in the country.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Pat Lynch announced Tuesday that he would not be seeking re-election as president of the Police Benevolent Association, the largest police union in the country.

Lynch has served as president for 24 years and has been one of the most vocal advocates for police in New York City.

The announcement comes after his union and the city reached a new contract agreement last week for officers.

The historic agreement will expire in 2025.

Executive board members are required to be active NYPD officers and Lynch will face mandatory NYPD retirement in 2026.

"This decision is part of a philosophy I have long held: a rider cannot switch horses in the middle of a battle, and the PBA must not change leadership in the middle of a contract fight," Lynch said.

Lynch's current term expires in June.

