Police: Botched drug deal turns into robbery, murder at New Jersey campground

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Seaside Heights man has been charged with first-degree murder after a body was found at a southern New Jersey campground over the weekend.Fifty-year-old John Mullen faces numerous other counts stemming from the slaying in Manchester Township, including armed robbery and tampering with evidence.Mullen was charged shortly after police responded to the Surf & Stream Campground in Manchester on Sunday night, following reports that a body had been found at the entrance to the site.The victim was identified as 33-year-old Thomas Applegate, of Manchester Township. He reportedly had a wound in his chest.The victim was pronounced at the scene at approximately 6 p.m."Through our investigation, we have determined that this started out as a drug deal," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. "Mullen planned on stealing Xanax from the victim. This robbery, however, turned into a murder."The investigation is ongoing.