Peacock spotted in tree in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A peacock is in a tree in the Bronx.

A crowd of people gathered Wednesday night around the bird, which is perched in a tree on E. 180th Street and Vyse Avenue.

The Bronx Zoo is working off the assumption that the peacock on the loose is one of their own.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

