Recall of Stew Leonard's cookies in Connecticut after peanut allergy death

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A recall alert following the death of a man who ate cookies from Stew Leonard's.

Vanilla Florentine cookies sold at stores in Danbury and Newington, Connecticut contained peanuts even though they're not a listed ingredient.

A man in his 20s from New York died after eating the cookies at a party.

They cookies had a best buy date of January 5, 2024.

These cookies are seasonal and were sold from November 6 to December 31, 2023.

Consumers with a nut allergy should immediately dispose of the cookies or return them to the point of sale and seek medical attention if necessary.

The Florentine Cookies were produced by a wholesaler, Cookies United, in Islip, New York, labeled with the Stew Leonard's brand name.

Out of an abundance of caution, DCP worked with Stew Leonard's to remove all baked items produced by Cookies United from all Stew Leonard's Connecticut locations.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy that should never have happened," said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. "DCP Food Investigators are working hard with the Department of Public Health, local health departments, officials in New York State and New Jersey, the Food and Drug Administration and Stew Leonard's to determine how this error happened and prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future. Our condolences go out to the family affected by this incident."

"Correct labeling so that people who have food allergies can appropriately protect themselves is of utmost importance. I am devastated to learn of this incident and will work with partners to ensure that we can protect people with food allergies. I cannot stress enough the importance of food allergy awareness so that an avoidable tragedy like this doesn't happen again," said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. "We will continue to work with all our partners - including restaurants and retailers - to provide education on the dangers of food allergens so that best practices are being following for the safety of the residents of Connecticut."

(Information provided by Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection)

ALSO READ | Illegal e-batteries being sold in New York City despite efforts to restrict access

7 On Your Side's Dan Krauth has more on the investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.