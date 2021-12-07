Intrepid museum pays tribute to local Pearl Harbor survivors on 80th anniversary of the attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11306473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an exclusive interview with Sade Baderinwa, Dr. Jill Biden offers a beacon of hope to Americans during the holidays as the country struggles amid the pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Intrepid Sea, Land and Air Museum honored two local Pearl Harbor survivors on Tuesday.This year marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the museum honors survivors every year for their bravery.This year Armando "Chick" Galella and Aaron Chabin were honored posthumously by their families and the museum. Galella passed away recently due to COVID.This is the first year the ceremony will go on without any survivors from the attack present."The Greatest Generation Foundation estimates there are about 50 Pearl Harbor survivors remaining," said Michael Galella, the son of Armando Galella. "Within the past two years, many, like my dad have succumbed to COVID."Galella and Chabin both survived the attack on the harbor in 1941 and participated every year as speakers for the Intrepid Museum's Pearl Harbor Commemoration Ceremony."He saw planes flying so low to the ground that he was able to see the pilots faces, he told us," said Michelle Chabin, the daughter of Aaron Chabin.Both Galella and Chabin's families laid wreaths on the battleship in their honor and Intrepid Museum Chairman Ken Fisher spoke of their importance to the museum community."We pledge to forever remember and honor their heroism," Fisher said. "It's so important that we honor their legacy, aboard this ship."The event was followed by a commemorative wreath laying on the Hudson River to honor other fallen services members.----------