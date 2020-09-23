Man charged in horrific Rockland County crash that killed 2 teens

Rockland County officials say 44-year-old Jason Castro was indicted on manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges on Tuesday.
The charges stem from a fatal crash on October 13, 2019, in Pearl River, that caused the death of 15-year-old Saniha Cekic and 17-year-old Altin Nezaj.
RELATED | 2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames in Rockland County
"The indictment of Mr. Castro will hopefully allow the grieving families a sense of closure and that it continues the healing process for our community," Rockland County District Attorney said. "Our prayers remain with the families of all involved in this devastating loss of life."
The two teenagers were passengers in a Porsche Macan, on their way to get bagels, when the SUV collided with a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Castro, and fell 50 feet onto the train tracks near West Crooked Hill Road and Railroad Avenue in Pearl River.
TRENDING| Shocking Video: Man shields 3 children after gunfire erupts at Bronx car dealership
Cekic and Nezaj were pronounced dead at the hospital.
Castro was not injured in the crash.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip