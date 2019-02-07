Pedestrian fatally struck by car in New Jersey parking lot

SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) --A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in the parking lot of a New Jersey shopping center Thursday.
It happened around noon on Market Street, near the intersection of 5th Street, in Saddle Brook.
Saddle Brook police Chief Robert Kugler declined to identify the victim, other than to say he was an older man, pending family notification.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube