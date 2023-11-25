The driver of the vehicle was arrested, but charges are pending.

55-year-old woman in critical condition after hit by a car while crossing the street in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A 55-year-old woman was hit by a car while attempting to cross the street in Brooklyn Friday night, police say.

Around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Homecrest Avenue and Avenue Z, the woman was struck by a 2009 Toyota Camry, police say.

The vehicle was driving north on Homecrest Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn onto Avenue Z when the driver allegedly struck the woman, police say.

The woman suffered severe head injuries and was brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

The 30-year-old driver originally fled the scene, but later returned and was placed under arrest, police say.

No charges have been filed, and no other injuries were reported.

