Pedestrian, bicyclist struck and killed by truck in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11380330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports at least three major airlines have announced they are collectively canceling more than 300 flights for Christmas Eve.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian and a bicyclist were struck and killed by a truck on the Upper East Side Friday morning.Authorities say the truck was traveling west on East 61st Street and hit the two victims while making a right turn onto Third Avenue at 9:21 a.m.The victims, a 37-year-old and a 47-year-old, were rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where they both died.The bicyclist may have been a delivery person.The truck driver stopped at the scene and is being interviewed.Third Avenue is closed between East 61st and East 62nd streets.This is breaking news. Stay with abc7NY for the latest developments.----------