Pedestrian, bicyclist struck and killed by truck in Manhattan

Authorities say the truck was traveling west on East 61st Street and hit the two victims while making a right turn onto Third Avenue at 9:21 a.m.
The victims, a 37-year-old and a 47-year-old, were rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where they both died.
The bicyclist may have been a delivery person.
The truck driver stopped at the scene and is being interviewed.
Third Avenue is closed between East 61st and East 62nd streets.
This is breaking news. Stay with abc7NY for the latest developments.
