Brooklyn pedestrian fatally struck by FedEx truck in hit-and-run, hit by another car

Police are searching for the FedEx driver responsible for allegedly hitting a pedestrian in Brooklyn. The pedestrian was then hit by another car, and was pronounced dead at the sce

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the FedEx driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

Officials say the incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver of a FedEx truck hit a pedestrian.

The man was then allegedly hit by a Kia. The incident took place at the intersection of Coney Island Avenue and Caton Avenue.

Right after the crash, the FedEx driver fled from the area, but the driver of the Kia stayed with the victim until emergency services arrived.

Officials say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: New MOMA exhibit recognizes JAM, a 1980s Black art gallery that contributed to the NYC art scene

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.