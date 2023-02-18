Woman killed after being hit by NYPD vehicle responding to call in Queens

A marked NYPD vehicle hit a car in the intersection and then hit a parked car. Officials say the NYPD vehicle then jumped the curb and hit the 52-year-old woman.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed in Queens Friday night after officers hit her with their vehicle.

Police say the incident happened while the officers were responding to a call near Beach Channel Drive and Bay 32nd Street.

The victim later died of her injuries at Jamaica Hospital.

Four officers were taken to South Nassau Hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what police were responding to in the area at the time of the fatal collision.

