Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed in Toms River

The incident was reported at the intersection of Bay Avenue and Twin Oaks Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Authorities say Ashley Beams, 31, was traveling east on Bay Avenue when she left her lane, traveled onto the shoulder and struck a pedestrian who was parked and retrieving something from their car.
The cars traveled nearly 100 feet before coming to a stop.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.
Beams was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation. Charges are pending at this time.
