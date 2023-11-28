Victims' families, officials call for improved pedestrian safety in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- There is a new push by lawmakers in the western parts of Queens to improve pedestrian safety.

Officials say there have been more than 900 crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists this year.

"My daughter Karina was killed 18 months ago and she was a wonderful person. She was an angel that walked the streets of Astoria," said Carmen Larino, victim's mother.

The streets feel a lot colder to Carmen.

She gripped a photo of her daughter Karina who was killed while crossing the street in Astoria last May.

Tuesday was another chance for her voice to be heard.

"On behalf of her I participate in all these events simply because I want things to change," Carmen said.

Street safety advocates and local elected officials gathered in the freezing cold for that change.

It was a cold night in February when 7-year-old Dolman Naadhun's life ended in Astoria.

"There's a lot that could have been preventable. In the case of Dolma who was seven years old leaving the park, if we had daylighting the car that approached and ended up killing her could have stopped earlier and been able to see her cross the street," Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas said.

Daylighting involves removing parking spaces closest to intersections so drivers can see pedestrians better. Just one of the demands in the "Blueprint for Traffic Safety" in western Queens.

The borough has seen a 43% increase in traffic fatalities according to elected officials. In western Queens, which includes Astoria, there have been 924 crashes this year involving a cyclist or pedestrian, resulting in 13 deaths and 939 injuries.

Part of the push to reimagine traffic enforcement is calling for the expansion of speed cameras and the removal of police to reduce the chance of a traffic stop turning deadly.

"Traffic infractions that do not present immediate safety concerns should be enforced by cameras, traffic control officers, and by the Department of Transportation, that will undoubtedly make us safer and save lives," Tiffany Caban said.

For Carmen, street safety is something she taught her daughter, and won't rest until everyone learns that lesson.

"I used to sing her the song, you know, to cross always on the green. I know she was doing the right thing. She always did. And it's a shame she had to die there," she said.

ALSO READ | Thousands of NYCHA apartments sit empty as wait continues for potential tenants

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth found that there are big delays when it comes to the city turning around apartments to new tenants.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.