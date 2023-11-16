  • Watch Now
Pedestrian struck, killed on Garden State Parkway in Montvale

WABC logo
Thursday, November 16, 2023 7:10PM
MONTVALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale early Thursday morning.

The victim was found in the southbound highway, just south of the James Gandolfini Service Area, near Exit 171, shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police are asking witnesses to call New Jersey State Police: (609) 882-2000.

Few other details were released.

