Driver charged in Brooklyn crash that killed grandmother, injured toddler

The driver of a car that fatally struck a grandmother and injured her grandchild in Brooklyn has been charged in the crash.

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The driver of a truck that fatally struck a grandmother pushing her toddler granddaughter in a stroller in Brooklyn is now facing charges.

The crash happened Tuesday after 1 p.m. at 25th Avenue and Bath Avenue in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn.

Officials say a 66-year-old woman was pushing a stroller with her 2-year-old granddaughter inside when they were struck by a 2022 Ram pickup truck.

The vehicle was making a left turn on Bath Avenue before striking the victims in the crosswalk.

The woman was taken to Lutheran Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The child was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital, where she is being checked out for minor scrapes and bruises.

56-year-old Faheem Shabazz is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The investigation into the crash continues.

ALSO READ | Hurricane Lee: Latest path, updates

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.