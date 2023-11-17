19-year-old worker struck and killed by construction equipment in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A 19-year-old construction worker was fatally struck by a construction equipment this morning, police say.

The victim was directing the equipment operator through an intersection in the East Village, according to police.

The accident occurred at First Avenue and East 7th Street shortly after 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the construction worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old operator is being questioned, police say.

No charges have been filed. No other injuries were reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

