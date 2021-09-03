Man waiting for bus struck by out-of-control BMW on Lower East Side

Video showed the BMW M3 lodged into the bus stop at Grand and Lewis streets on the Lower East Side.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday.
A 62-year-old man who was waiting for the bus was hit and left with severe leg injuries and a broken pelvis.
He's being treated at Bellevue Hospital for his injuries.
The driver stayed at the scene and was being interviewed by police.
