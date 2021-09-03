Man waiting for bus struck by out-of-control BMW on Lower East Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10981594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car that slammed into a bus stop in Manhattan.Video showed the BMW M3 lodged into the bus stop at Grand and Lewis streets on the Lower East Side.The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday.A 62-year-old man who was waiting for the bus was hit and left with severe leg injuries and a broken pelvis.He's being treated at Bellevue Hospital for his injuries.The driver stayed at the scene and was being interviewed by police.----------