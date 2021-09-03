Traffic

Man waiting for bus struck by out-of-control BMW on Lower East Side

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man seriously hurt after BMW crashes into bus stop

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car that slammed into a bus stop in Manhattan.

Video showed the BMW M3 lodged into the bus stop at Grand and Lewis streets on the Lower East Side.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday.

A 62-year-old man who was waiting for the bus was hit and left with severe leg injuries and a broken pelvis.



He's being treated at Bellevue Hospital for his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and was being interviewed by police.

RELATED: 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
EMBED More News Videos

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlower east sidemanhattannew york citycar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13 dead from Ida flooding in NYC, most in basement apartments
Subway service struggling to return after NYC flooding
23 NJ residents killed in Ida flooding; Murphy to tour Millburn
AccuWeather: Fall feel for Friday
Fire tears through row of auto body shops in Jersey City
Cars trapped as floodwaters take over Major Deegan
How much rain fell in NY, NJ amid historic Ida flooding?
Show More
Vaccine or weekly testing for NY school staff made official
Yankees announcer John Sterling helped out of flooding car
14 feet of water in Mamaroneck, 3 dead in Westchester
CT state trooper killed after cruiser swept away in flood waters
MTA bus driver honored for bravery during Ida flooding
More TOP STORIES News