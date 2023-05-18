WATCH LIVE

11-year-old boy struck by MTA bus in Queens

By WABC logo
Thursday, May 18, 2023 1:44AM
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A scary incident in Queens left an 11-year-old injured after he was struck by an MTA bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the boy was struck by a Q69 bus around 3:30 p.m. in Astoria.

The bus remained on the scene.

He was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center with two broken ankles and a head injury.

He's expected to survive.

----------

