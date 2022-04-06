2 kids, adult struck by car that jumped curb in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11715624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A father and daughter from Illinois are lucky to be alive after they were struck by lightning at a Yankees spring training game in Florida.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three pedestrians were struck after a car jumped a curb and slammed into a building in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.It happened around 9 a.m. on St. John Place and Ocean Avenue in the Crown Heights section.Police say one adult and two children were walking on St. John Place when the vehicle, traveling from St. John Place onto Nostrand Avenue, went up on the sidewalk and struck them.The victims were taken to Kings County Hospital, and they're expected to survive.The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.This is breaking news, and additional details will be provided as they become available.----------