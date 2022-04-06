2 kids, adult struck by car that jumped curb in Brooklyn

It happened around 9 a.m. on St. John Place and Ocean Avenue in the Crown Heights section.
Police say one adult and two children were walking on St. John Place when the vehicle, traveling from St. John Place onto Nostrand Avenue, went up on the sidewalk and struck them.
The victims were taken to Kings County Hospital, and they're expected to survive.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is breaking news, and additional details will be provided as they become available.
ALSO READ | Yankees fans struck by lightning at game in Florida
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip