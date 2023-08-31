Multiple pedestrians struck in crash in Commack, Suffolk County

COMMACK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police are investigating an incident in which multiple pedestrians were struck in Commack.

It happened in the 200 block of Harned Road near Donna Court shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a black minivan with a side door open and several police officers on the scene.

Gloves and some medical debris were visible on the road nearby.

Police confirm that several pedestrians were struck and that the driver remained on the scene.

There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injuries or what led to the incident.

Harned Road remains closed between New Highway and Cutchogue Lane as the investigation continues.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.

