Man who allegedly killed girlfriend, shot neighbor in Queens found dead of apparent suicide

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The man wanted in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Queens, who also allegedly wounded his neighbor, was found dead of an apparent suicide Wednesday morning.

Police say 55-year-old Pedro Cintron was found between two cars on McKibbin Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, around 7:50 a.m.

Authorities say he appears to have shot himself in the head.

Cintron is believed to have shot 51-year-old Migdalia Ortega, an 11-year civilian employee with the NYPD, in the head during a domestic incident in Ridgewood Monday morning.

A 48-year-old woman, believed to be Ortega's neighbor, was shot in the abdomen and shoulder after police say she attempted to intervene.

She survived but was in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital.

Ortega most recently worked for the information technology bureau based at police headquarters.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other top NYPD officials went to the hospital to meet her family.

