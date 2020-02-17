8-year-old boy stabbed in Westchester County, mother in custody

PEEKSKILL, Westchester County (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was stabbed in Westchester County Monday morning, and his mother is now in police custody.The incident happened inside an apartment on Main Street in Peekskill around 7:40 a.m.Police were called to the scene where someone called 911 to report that 33-year-old Dayonna Hammonds was threatening her 8-year-old son with a knife.When police got inside the apartment, they say they found Hammonds holding a knife to the child, who had already suffered a stab wound to his torso.Officers were able to take her into custody and rush the boy to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Hammonds remains in custody with charges pending.----------