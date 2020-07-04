Penn State University student dies of COVID-19 complications

The university said Thursday Juan Garcia's passing is the first known Penn State student death related to the coronavirus.
According to Penn State officials, the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences student died on June 30 of respiratory failure and COVID-19.
"We are profoundly saddened to learn about Juan's untimely death during this pandemic," Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said in a statement. "While I did not know Juan personally, we have learned through conversations with those closest to him that this young man had a remarkable spirit and was greatly loved. I know our entire campus community sends our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they grieve this unthinkable loss. It is a poignant reminder that no one among us is immune to the worst consequences of this virus."
The university said Garcia was living off campus in State College when he began to feel ill. He traveled home to Allentown on June 19 and was tested for COVID-19 on June 20.
The university said it is in the process of contact tracing to reach those who may have been in close contact with Garcia while he was contagious.
Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with Garcia should call the University Health Services 24/7 Advice Nurse at 814-863-4463.
"We have lost one of our own. This tragic news brings the coronavirus pandemic much closer to home for all of us at Penn State," Dr. Robin Oliver-Veronesi, UHS senior director said. "As we mourn the loss of Juan and offer support to his family and friends, I hope we all also will honor his memory by taking every precaution to help slow the spread of the virus and keep ourselves and others safe and healthy. While each of our risk levels are different, this virus has shown that it can have devastating effects on even those who are younger."
Penn State officials said they are in touch with Garcia's family and offering support.
It's being seen across the country: more and more college students are becoming infected.
A coronavirus outbreak at the University of Washington's Seattle campus continues to grow. More than 60 students living in fraternity houses have tested positive.
"Everyone who I live with is taking extra precautions, we're all going and getting tested this week. A lot of people who I know who are living in and around the fraternities are also taking precautions and getting tested," said Washington student Rene Ventura
At the University of Alabama, authorities are tracking a dangerous trend of so-called "COVID-19 parties." According to Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKistry, party organizers intentionally invite guests who have COVID-19. Then money is put into a pot and whoever catches the virus first wins.
"Kids are kids and kids do stupid things and this is one of them," said City Councilman Kip Tyner of Tuscaloosa.
Back in the Philadelphia area, universities are closely monitoring the pandemic and some have outlined their plans for the Fall. Among its safety measures, Temple University says face coverings must be worn and it will have reminders about being socially distant on campus.
Villanova says everyone will be required to wear face coverings inside campus buildings and hand sanitizer stations will be provided in all classrooms.
Drexel University says it plans to reopen using a hybrid approach