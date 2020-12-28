Traffic

Penn Station replacement, Moynihan Train Hall, set for completion this week

FILE PHOTO: Aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo move a rendering of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Train Hall through the construction site ahead of a news conference, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK -- The $1.6 billion project replacing Manhattan's cramped and dark Penn Station with a light-filled train hall is set for completion this week, with the first trains rolling out on New Year's Day.

The new 255,000-square-foot station is named after U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a Democrat who championed the project and died in 2003. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, announced on Sunday that the Moynihan Train Hall will be completed on time and on budget Thursday despite challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Work began in 2017 to transform the landmark Farley Post Office into a new station across the street from the old Penn Station. It will be used by Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak passengers.

ALSO READ | New York vows to prosecute medical provider accused of illegally distributing vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has the latest on the investigation into the COVID vaccine fraud.



"This monumental accomplishment is a shot of hope as we come out of the one of the darkest periods in our history and sends a clear message to the world that while we suffered greatly as a result of this once-in-a-century health crisis, the pandemic did not stop us from dreaming big and building for the future," Cuomo said in a statement.

Amtrak released the following statement on Monday:

"Amtrak's Moynihan Train Hall will deliver the world-class rail travel experience our customers deserve when traveling to and from this incredible city. The beautiful vistas, modern design, new amenities and enhanced accessibility features showcase the kinds of improvements Amtrak is undertaking across our network. Amtrak dreamed up this plan 35 years ago and we deeply thank the Governor, Senator Schumer and the New York Congressional delegation, and all out partners for helping to make it a reality."

MORE NEWS: Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father days before Christmas
EMBED More News Videos

The Bruno family hopes their story serves as a tale of caution for those who want to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymanhattanpenn station repairsandrew cuomomtalirramtrakpenn stationconstructionport authoritysubway constructiontrains
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 rescued after wall collapse in Brooklyn
New York will fine $1M for coronavirus vaccine fraud
Warehouse party with more than 200 inside busted, organizers arrested
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
3-year anniversary of historic, tragic NYC fire that killed 13
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020 in Times Square
Investigation underway after woman killed outside apartment
Show More
1 dead, 2 jump out window after fire tears through home in NJ
1 dead, 2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on NY highway
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
COVID Live Updates: CDC releases vaccine guidelines for vulnerable
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
More TOP STORIES News