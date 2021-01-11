High Line to be extended to newly opened Moynihan Train Hall, Cuomo announces

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The High Line will be extended to connect to the newly opened Moynihan Train Hall, providing an alternate way to access Amtrak and LIRR, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday as part of his State of the State address.The proposal will extend the High Line to create new public space and ease foot traffic in the area.As part of a public-private partnership, Brookfield Property Group will partner with Empire State Development, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Friends of the High Line to build an L-shaped connection from the 10th Avenue terminus of the High Line to Brookfield's Manhattan West public space."This will be the most ambitious redevelopment that New York City has seen in decades," Cuomo said. "When the private sector economy lags, state governments build infrastructure and spur development. The beautiful Moynihan Train Hall is open, the renovation of Penn Station and this High Line extension project begin this year. This connection is part of a district-wide redevelopment of the West Side that will jumpstart the private market in a post-COVID world."Under the proposal, the project will extend the existing High Line eastward at 10th Avenue and 30th Street along Dyer Avenue to the mid-block between 9th and 10th avenues, at which point it will turn north and connect into the elevated public space.The public space would then terminate on 9th Avenue, directly across from the entrance to the Farley Building and the new Moynihan Train Hall.Cuomo said that extending the High Line in these locations not only creates new public space but also addresses community concerns about pedestrian access between Penn Station and Hudson Yards and surrounding areas.Midtown West continues its transformation into a burgeoning commercial and residential neighborhood, and the extended High Line -- New York's most popular elevated park -- will offer safe passage for commuters, residents, and tourists navigating this booming area.It is the first phase of two planned extensions of the High Line that will create more pedestrian-friendly and safer connections through Midtown West, from the new Moynihan Train Hall all the way to Pier 76 in Hudson River Park.The second phase will extend the northwestern end of the High Line, which currently terminates at 34th Street and 12th Avenue, northward past the Javits Center before turning west to cross the West Side Highway and end at Pier 76, the next great public pier in Hudson River Park.The $1.6 billion Moynihan Train Hall officially opened on New Year's Day, part of the repurposing of the old Farley Post Office building -- once New York's main postal center -- which connects to Penn Station under Eighth Avenue.It's named after late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who pushed for the project in the 1990s.----------