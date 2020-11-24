2020 presidential election

Pennsylvania Department of State certifies presidential election results, Biden wins

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- The Pennsylvania Department of State certified the results of the November 3 election for president and vice president Tuesday, which declared Joe Biden the winner.

This followed the certifications of the presidential vote submitted by all of the state's 67 counties late Monday.

"We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter's vote is counted safely and securely. The county election officials and the poll workers are the true heroes of our democracy, enabling us to vote in record numbers, amid challenging circumstances, so that every eligible voter's voice could be heard," Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

As required by federal law, Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president of the United States.

"Today's certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters," said Gov. Wolf.



The certificate was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.

The Certificate of Ascertainment included the following vote totals:

  • Electors for Democratic Party candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris - 3,458,229

  • Electors for Republican Party candidates Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence - 3,377,674

  • Electors for Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen - 79,380
