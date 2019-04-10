People urged to wear purple Thursday to honor slain Staten Island mom

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A memorial is growing for a slain teacher on Staten Island as people are asked to wear purple this week to remember her.

Jeanine Cammarta, a 37-year-old mother of three, taught at PS 29.

Her family, friends and coworkers are encouraging everyone to wear purple this Thursday. Purple is the color to represent domestic violence.

Cammarta's body was found in a storage unit last week.

Police say her estranged husband Michael Cammarata and his girlfriend Ayisha Egea, both of Queens, face murder and other charges in Jeanine's death.

The teacher was reported missing after she failed to show up for work. She also missed a court date in her divorce case.

The remains were found inside a storage facility in the Arden Heights section April 4.

