The group of young women reportedly called the victim Karen before one pepper-sprayed her in the face.

Police make an arrest after woman is pepper-sprayed in face in Upper West Side subway station

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after a 68-year-old woman was pepper-sprayed on Monday after scolding a group of women at a subway station on the Upper West Side.

On Tuesday, officers arrested and charged Fraylee Liranzo, 26, for the incident.

She has been charged with assault of a person over 65-years-old.

According to police, the victim admonished the group for jumping the turnstile at the West 66th St-Lincoln Center station on Monday afternoon.

That's when one of the women told her to "mind your own business, Karen!"

They then pulled out pepper spray and sprayed her in the face.

The victim went home and reported the incident to police about four hours later.

She was not injured.

