Search for man who randomly pepper sprayed teens in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10734828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Immersive Van Gogh, an immersive art installation that has already toured in Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco, is set to officially open in New York City on June 10.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked two teens with pepper spray in Manhattan.This happened last Tuesday, June 1 at 9:50 p.m. on 8th Avenue in Chelsea.A 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were walking together when the suspect approached them at random and sprayed them in the face.The attacker then fled northbound on 8th Avenue.The victims suffered redness and swelling to their eyes and were treated by EMS at the scene.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------