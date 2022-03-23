Firefighters put out hot spots after massive at PepsiCo factory in New Jersey; 2 firefighters hurt

The fire was focused around the back of the building.
Video from Newscopter 7 captured the scene moments after the fire began just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire could be seen shooting through the roof of the building.
Initial reports say multiple propane tanks may have exploded causing the flames to grow.
There were reportedly employees in the building when the fire broke out, but they were able to escape.
People living nearby were concerned about the smoke and if anything burning there is toxic.
"Out of nowhere, I hear boom, boom, boom, and it sounds like it's the neighbors upstairs just slamming on the ground but then we go outside and we see that it's like explosions from the place," an eyewitness said.
"I saw all this fire, the explosion, everything, all this smoke coming from the sky. It was pretty amazing to me, I've never seen that much black smoke, thick smoke in the sky," another eyewitness said.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire at one of the company's largest distribution centers in this region.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. One suffered heat exhaustion while the other injured their shoulder, but the injuries were not considered serious.
PepsiCo released a statement late Tuesday:
"On Tuesday evening, a fire started outside of the Pepsi plant and warehouse in Piscataway, NJ. Details of how the fire started will be investigated. First responders are on-site working to ensure the fire is controlled and quickly put out. All employees and people who were in the facility have been evacuated with no injuries."
