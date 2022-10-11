Person of interest identified in fatal stabbing of MTA bus rider in Bronx

A fatally stabbing on a Bronx bus marks the 3rd death within 10 days in the New York City public transit system. N.J. Burkett has the story.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have identified a person of interest after a man was fatally stabbed during a feud aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night.

Lamont Barkley, 55, got into a verbal dispute with a man and woman, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, on a BX19 bus at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday night.

The argument escalated and police say the man stabbed Barkley multiple times in the stomach at East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. He died at the hospital.

The person of interest stabbed another person in the Bronx on Sept. 4, police said, but was released without bail.

Police are seeking him for questioning.

A woman, believed to be his girlfriend, was taken into custody on Monday and charged.

Detectives first encountered 42-year-old Ebony Jackson on Sunday night at Lincoln Hospital, where she was being treated for injuries they believe she suffered in the scuffle.

Authorities believe Barkley first got into a dispute with Jackson at Glen Roy's bar at 145 East 149th Street, down the street from where he was killed. They believe when Barkley left the bar, Jackson called her boyfriend, who confronted then Barkley on the bus.

Jackson remains at Lincoln Hospital, where she is being treated. She has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Barkley's death is the eighth to happen in the transit system this year and he was the third person fatally stabbed in transit in 10 days.

Last week, 38-year-old Charles Moore was getting off a northbound 4 train in the Bronx Thursday night when he was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest by a suspect who came up behind him in what police said they believe was an unprovoked attack.

Just hours before Moore was stabbed and killed, two other victims were stabbed in seemingly random attacks on the subway.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

ALSO READ | Man dies after being stabbed in unprovoked subway attack in New York City

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.