Man fatally stabbed on MTA Bronx bus, police still searching for suspects

Johny Fernandez has the latest on a fatal stabbing on an MTA bus in the Bronx.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A fatally stabbing on a Bronx bus marks the 3rd death within 10 days in the New York City public transit system.

The BX-19 bus was nearing 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven Sunday evening when 55-year-old Lamont Barkley got into an argument with a man and woman.

That's when Barkley was stabbed multiple times. The pair fled the scene before police could arrive.

Barkley was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

It's unclear if Barkley knew his attackers, according to police.

This makes the 8th death in the transit system this year.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

