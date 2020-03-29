Person of interest sought in deadly Harlem subway fire

The @NYPDnews is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person(s) responsible for setting a fire and causing the death of a MTA motorman. pic.twitter.com/98vLKwo8qk — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2020

HARLEM (WABC) -- The NYPD has released a still photo of a man wanted for questioning in the deadly fire that killed an MTA worker on Friday.Police believe the fire on a northbound train near the 110th Street/Lenox Avenue station is the latest from a serial arsonist.16 others were injured after flames erupted inside a subway train in Harlem at 3:18 a.m. Friday at the 110th Street Subway Station at Lenox Avenue.MTA motorman Garrett Goble, 36, was pronounced dead at St Luke's Hospital.Four others were in serious condition.Another 12 people were treated for minor injuries, including five firefighters.A person of interest was questioned Friday but released by the NYPD."There are other fires that we are looking at, we have to see if they are connected to this, 86th street and 96th street, within the transit system," said NYPD Deputy Chief Brian McGee. "We're also looking at a fire on 116th Street as we speak. The most important thing I need is witnesses to come forward, 800-577-TIPS."The MTA has issued a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest.----------