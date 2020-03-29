Person of interest sought in deadly Harlem subway fire

HARLEM (WABC) -- The NYPD has released a still photo of a man wanted for questioning in the deadly fire that killed an MTA worker on Friday.



Police believe the fire on a northbound train near the 110th Street/Lenox Avenue station is the latest from a serial arsonist.

16 others were injured after flames erupted inside a subway train in Harlem at 3:18 a.m. Friday at the 110th Street Subway Station at Lenox Avenue.

MTA motorman Garrett Goble, 36, was pronounced dead at St Luke's Hospital.

Four others were in serious condition.

Another 12 people were treated for minor injuries, including five firefighters.

A person of interest was questioned Friday but released by the NYPD.
"There are other fires that we are looking at, we have to see if they are connected to this, 86th street and 96th street, within the transit system," said NYPD Deputy Chief Brian McGee. "We're also looking at a fire on 116th Street as we speak. The most important thing I need is witnesses to come forward, 800-577-TIPS."

The MTA has issued a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york citymtafdnyfatal firefiresubwayfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
C.D.C. issues travel advisory as Trump backs off NY quarantine idea
Deaths in NYC reach 672, an increase of 155 since last count
Rhode Island door knocks in search of fleeing New Yorkers
New York cases, deaths rise with peak up to 3 weeks away, Cuomo said
AccuWeather: Occasional drizzle
Bronx pop-up COVID-19 testing site set to open Monday
Knicks, Rangers owner James Dolan tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
MTA Chairman, CEO Pat Foye tests positive for coronavirus
Doctor fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19
First uniformed NYPD officer dies of coronavirus
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
More TOP STORIES News