Dog food, supplement recalls could be impacting your pet

Two big recalls could impact your pet.

A prescription dog food recall is now growing. Purina Pro-Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental Dry Food could have too much Vitamin D, which could be bad for dogs.

In addition, Stratford Care is now recalling several brands of Omega 3 supplements for dogs and cats.

One concern is that the supplements could contain too much Vitamin A. In large doses, that can lead to several health issues - even death. The affected products are sold in bottles containing 60 soft gels.

