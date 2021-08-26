Pets & Animals

Pet World in Yonkers shut down after SPCA investigation revealed 'heartbreaking' conditions

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- The SPCA Westchester announced the shutdown of a pet store in Yonkers.

Pet World on South Broadway was shut down and their license revoked after an investigation by SPCA Westchester Humane Law Enforcement Unit officers, Yonkers Police, Yonkers Building Dept. and the Westchester Health Department.

Photos released by the SPCA showed "heartbreaking" living conditions for the animals, the organization said.





"It was a team effort and we are very relieved to know that no more animals will needlessly suffer here," SPCA Westchester said.

