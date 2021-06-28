Pets & Animals

Pets and the heat: SPCA chief reveals safety tips for dogs, cats

Long Island (WABC) -- Roy Gross, the chief of department of the Suffolk County SPCA, has been working for the animal-welfare agency for 37 years now.

He knows the heartbreaking things that can happen to our beloved pets during hot weather, and is eager to share the simple, common-sense steps that pet owners can take to protect their precious dogs and cars during heat waves.

"Dogs and cats can suffer from the same problems that humans do in this hot weather. They can suffer from overheating dehydration and even sunburn," Gross told Eyewitness News.

In this video, he offers a series of tips that will keep dogs and cats more comfortable - and potentially even save their lives.
