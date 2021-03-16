Child killed, woman injured after dog attack in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10420499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maria Ha, 25, and 31-year-old Dan Ha say they were verbally harassed while on the street in Kips Bay and told to go back to China by an unknown woman.

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog attack left a child dead and a woman injured in New Jersey Tuesday, authorities say.Middlesex County officials say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on East Laurel Street in Carteret.They say police responded to the report of a dog attack.A preliminary investigation determined the child was killed and his mother was seriously injured after they were attacked by two dogs.Neighbors say they heard the screams.One neighbor told Eyewitness News that he looked out the window and thought they were playing with the dog. But he quickly realized they were not playing.Mayor Dan Reiman tweeted about the dog attack."Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St. Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care. That's all the info we have at this time."The investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at (732)541-4181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4194.----------Child attacked by dogsMiddlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department announce that a three-year old child was killed following a dog attack.At approximately 4:29 P.M., authorities responded the area of Laurel Street following the report of a dog attack. A preliminary investigation determined the child was killed and his mother seriously injured after they were attacked by two dogs.The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at (732)541-4181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4194.Note to editors: Questions may be directed to Assistant Prosecutor Conner Ouellette, Public Information Officer, at mcpopress@co.middlesex.n.us