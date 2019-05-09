Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Chocolate Labrador pulls Jenga block with precision

A chocolate Labrador puppy has some pretty impressive Jenga skills that she showed off at a house party in Texas.

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but can you teach a puppy how to play Jenga? A chocolate Labrador in Texas can.

Jeffrey Hammond was playing with his friends at a house party when his pup, Remington, decided to join in on the fun.

The clever 3-month-old pooch approached the group unprompted and expertly pulled a block from the bottom of a swaying stack.

The party erupted into a roar as the very good girl walked away proudly with the game block in her mouth.

Video of Remy's impressive skills was viewed nearly 20,000 times in less than 24 hours on the pup's Instagram account.



